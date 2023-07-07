Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

