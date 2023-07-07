Capital Square LLC Acquires New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.13.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.