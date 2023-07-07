Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,485,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 2,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Down 3.1 %
CSCCF opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.42. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.32.
About Capstone Copper
