Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

