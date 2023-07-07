CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $2.45 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.42.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

About CEL-SCI

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.