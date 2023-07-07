CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $2.45 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.42.
About CEL-SCI
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CEL-SCI
- Can Planet Fitness Stock Regain its Pump?
- Perion Network Is Monetizing The Internet And Delivering Value
- OPEC+ Fights For Higher Oil Prices: They’re On The Way
- Are Dividend-Paying Office REITs Finally Staging A Comeback?
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.