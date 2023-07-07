Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 143,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 205,350 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Condire Management LP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,057 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 34.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

