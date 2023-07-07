Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Stake Trimmed by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,018.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

