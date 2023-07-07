Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVR opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.