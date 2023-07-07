China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 952,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCVTF opened at 1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.23. China Conch Venture has a 52-week low of 1.26 and a 52-week high of 1.26.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

