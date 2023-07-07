China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 952,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCVTF opened at 1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.23. China Conch Venture has a 52-week low of 1.26 and a 52-week high of 1.26.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
