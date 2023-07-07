China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,090.7 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.66 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

