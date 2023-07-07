China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,090.7 days.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.66 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
About China Railway Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Railway Group
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.