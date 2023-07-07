Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

