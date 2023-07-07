Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

