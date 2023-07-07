Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Chubb stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

