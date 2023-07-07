Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.22

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.14. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 212,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $838.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

