Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Leede Jones Gab has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.83 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 134.59% and a return on equity of 50.45%.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

CPH stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$4.07.

(Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.