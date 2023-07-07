CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 112,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 254,540 shares.The stock last traded at $56.07 and had previously closed at $56.10.

CIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Saturday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

