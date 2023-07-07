Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

