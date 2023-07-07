ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.75 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

ClearOne Dividend Announcement

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 32,410 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 53,558 shares of company stock worth $61,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

