CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $183.25 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $211.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

