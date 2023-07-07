Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 7,335 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $550,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.