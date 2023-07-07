Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 7,335 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $550,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

