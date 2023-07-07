Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 4,580 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,832 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,845 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

