Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $79.93

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.93, but opened at $76.90. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 3,725,495 shares trading hands.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,869 shares of company stock worth $23,452,678. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

