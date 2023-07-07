Comparing illumin (ILLM) and Its Competitors

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare illumin to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of illumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of illumin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for illumin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score illumin 0 0 1 0 3.00 illumin Competitors 545 3021 4934 79 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

illumin presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.08%. Given illumin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe illumin is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares illumin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio illumin $93.10 million -$580,000.00 165.00 illumin Competitors $788.21 million -$93.15 million -8.95

illumin’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than illumin. illumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares illumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets illumin -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% illumin Competitors -77.16% -2,115.07% -221.69%

Risk and Volatility

illumin has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, illumin’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

illumin beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About illumin

illumin Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company was formerly known as AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and changed its name to illumin Holdings Inc. in June 2023. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

