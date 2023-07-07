Comparing NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) & EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Free Report) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of EnWave shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of NuScale Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnWave and NuScale Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnWave N/A N/A N/A ($0.08) -3.54 NuScale Power $14.86 million 102.10 -$57.07 million ($0.61) -10.93

Profitability

EnWave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuScale Power. NuScale Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnWave, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares EnWave and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnWave N/A N/A N/A NuScale Power -868.96% -43.97% -34.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnWave and NuScale Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnWave 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 2 2 0 2.50

NuScale Power has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 138.38%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than EnWave.

Summary

EnWave beats NuScale Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood. The company also provides REV platforms for pharmaceutical industry, including powderREV; and freezeREV for the dehydration of biomaterial and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it manufactures and sells cheddar, gouda, bacon cheddar, parmesan garlic, black pepper, white cheddar, and pepper jack flavors. The company sells its products through various direct customer relationships, brokers, distributors, and retailers; its online store, mooncheese.com; and Amazon.com, Inc. EnWave Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

