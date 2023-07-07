Comparing Oxurion (TBGNF) & Its Competitors

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Free Report) is one of 379 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oxurion to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxurion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $189.95 million $21.63 million 21.91

Analyst Ratings

Oxurion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oxurion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 573 1562 4780 60 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 97.93%. Given Oxurion’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -10,421.76% -62.49% -17.53%

Summary

Oxurion peers beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

