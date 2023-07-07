Comparing United States Steel (NYSE:X) & Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) and Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United States Steel and Ferrexpo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel 9.07% 19.66% 10.36% Ferrexpo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of United States Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Ferrexpo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of United States Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel 3 4 1 0 1.75 Ferrexpo 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United States Steel and Ferrexpo, as reported by MarketBeat.

United States Steel presently has a consensus target price of $26.89, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Ferrexpo has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,180.70%. Given Ferrexpo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrexpo is more favorable than United States Steel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Steel and Ferrexpo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel $21.07 billion 0.25 $2.52 billion $6.73 3.44 Ferrexpo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrexpo.

Summary

United States Steel beats Ferrexpo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, automotive, construction, container, appliance, and electrical markets. The Mini Mill segment provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated sheets and electrical products. This segment serves customers in the automotive, appliance, construction, container, transportation, and service center markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products, as well as standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also engages in the real estate business. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services. The company also offers finance, management, procurement, trading, transportation, marketing, shipping, barging, bunker, and port services. It has operation in Europe, Turkey, China, South East Asia, North East Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

