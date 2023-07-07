Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.59. Compass shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 230,432 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Activity at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

(Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.