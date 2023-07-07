Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) & Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) Critical Contrast

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) and Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Hanover Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.54 billion 1.38 $888.20 million $1.67 20.02 Hanover Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.8% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conagra Brands and Hanover Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 7 5 0 2.42 Hanover Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus target price of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Hanover Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Hanover Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 6.59% 15.34% 6.02% Hanover Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Hanover Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hanover Foods

(Free Report)

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.