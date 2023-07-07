Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 22.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.4% in the first quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $451.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

