Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.24. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

(Free Report)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.