ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,787,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,927,000 after purchasing an additional 452,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

