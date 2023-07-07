Contrasting Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) & Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS)

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Free Report) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS – Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and Viscount Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -13.70% -22.12% -10.93% Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine 4 and Viscount Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million 0.41 -$12.88 million ($0.55) -3.13 Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Viscount Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine 4.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine 4 and Viscount Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine 4 currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,179.07%. Given Alpine 4’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viscount Systems has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viscount Systems beats Alpine 4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Viscount Systems

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

