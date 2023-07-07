Contrasting Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) & Its Peers

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA – Free Report) is one of 1,196 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays out -2,345.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 640.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund -$119.82 million N/A -154.18 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors $222.23 million -$8.12 million -11.96

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 380.41% 7.80% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 1152 4752 5906 93 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.67%. Given Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund rivals beat Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was formed on December 2, 2016 and is domiciled in the United States.

