Contrasting Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) & Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Deutsche Lufthansa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.34 $39.11 million N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa $34.53 billion N/A $833.40 million $0.77 12.74

Profitability

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 2.53% 10.96% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbor Diversified and Deutsche Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 2 4 7 0 2.38

Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus price target of $8.77, suggesting a potential downside of 10.64%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Lufthansa is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Harbor Diversified on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified



Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About Deutsche Lufthansa



Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight services, and home delivery market and retail, as well as other areas, such as retail and food producers. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 710 aircraft. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

