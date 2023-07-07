Contrasting Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) & CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) and Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CymaBay Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Guardion Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 389.56%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardion Health Sciences is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -151.26% -59.11% Guardion Health Sciences -76.69% -51.17% -38.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics N/A N/A -$106.00 million ($1.18) -9.69 Guardion Health Sciences $11.05 million 0.88 -$14.92 million N/A N/A

Guardion Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CymaBay Therapeutics



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The company also develops MBX-2982 for the disease/condition of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC; and holds a worldwide license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize compounds with activity against an undisclosed metabolic disease target. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Guardion Health Sciences



Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, California.

