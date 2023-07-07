Costamare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,561 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 1,097 call options.

Costamare Price Performance

Costamare stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Costamare by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costamare by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.