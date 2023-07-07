Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 11,747 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,747 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ADT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in ADT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 1.71. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,131,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

