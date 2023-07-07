Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $84,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of eXp World by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eXp World by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of eXp World by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $19.03 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.68 and a beta of 2.74.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $9,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,161. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

