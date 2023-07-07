Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.20. The company has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

