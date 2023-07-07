Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Buys A$10,758.41 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,758.41 ($7,172.27).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 139,421 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,305.63 ($92,203.75).

On Thursday, June 22nd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 248,205 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,885.00 ($171,923.33).

On Tuesday, April 18th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 65,572 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,801.34 ($47,867.56).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

