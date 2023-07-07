Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 6.56% 7.57% 2.04% Crexendo -85.41% -0.72% -0.59%

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 5 1 2.75 Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Crexendo has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.52%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.75 $441.00 million $1.54 11.49 Crexendo $37.55 million 1.15 -$35.41 million ($1.54) -1.08

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Crexendo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

