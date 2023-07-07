CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 825,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 856,524 shares.The stock last traded at $54.96 and had previously closed at $55.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
