Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.06. Cricut shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 44,206 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Cricut Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.
Cricut Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
