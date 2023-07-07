Critical Survey: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) versus GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) and GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and GungHo Online Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $10.32 million 1.38 -$35.99 million ($20.09) -0.20 GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A $53.82 0.35

GungHo Online Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GungHo Online Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -297.23% -295.23% -119.68% GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Motorsport Games and GungHo Online Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of GungHo Online Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Motorsport Games and GungHo Online Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 GungHo Online Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 85.15%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than GungHo Online Entertainment.

Summary

GungHo Online Entertainment beats Motorsport Games on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co., Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

