Critical Survey: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) & Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super League Gaming and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $19.68 million 0.72 -$85.45 million ($2.27) -0.17 Shutterstock $827.83 million 2.13 $76.10 million $2.26 21.66

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming. Super League Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -451.37% -102.05% -77.50% Shutterstock 9.76% 26.63% 13.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super League Gaming and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60

Super League Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.33%. Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.41%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Risk and Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Super League Gaming on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

