CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 163,241 shares.The stock last traded at $51.73 and had previously closed at $52.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

