CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CTIC opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

