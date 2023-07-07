CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,162.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CEVMF stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

