Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $135.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

