Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,390,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,390,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,453 shares of company stock worth $3,465,326. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

